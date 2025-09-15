So, this is where it all ends for Kenyan champs Police Bullets

Fithawit Tsige (left) of Denden FC contests for the ball with Lucy Jira of Kenya Police Bullets FC during their Women's Champions League Qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on September 10, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Police Bullets FC’s wait to make their Caf Women’s Champions League debut continues after they lost to Tanzania’s Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Queens in the semi-finals of the CECAFA Zone qualifiers at Kasarani Stadium.

The Beldine Odemba-coached side lost 4-2 to JKT Queens in post-penalties after their match ended in a 1-1 deadlock in extra time.

Police had taken an early lead through a Margret Kunihira penalty, but Jamila Rajabu ensured parity with a well-executed header before the half-time break.

This was the first time the two sides, who had topped their respective groups, conceded goals.

Police put up a gallant fight against the Tanzanians who are looking to secure a return to the continental championship set for November in Egypt.

However, their opponents were so good in their execution, converting four chances to carry the day and book a final date with Rayon Sports FC from Rwanda in tomorrow’s final.

Emily Moranga and Leah Andiema failed to find the back of the net, with Moranga firing the ball above the goal while JKT goalkeeper Najiata Idrisa saved Andiema’s shot. Mary Kilonzi and Elizabeth Ochaka were on target for Police.

Bullets goalkeeper Annedy Kundu on the other hand was totally outwitted by the Tanzanians, as she failed to save a single shot. Winfrida Gerald, Alia Salum, Donisia Minja and Ester Marwa converted for JKT Queens.

Meanwhile, Rayon held their nerves to edge out Ugandan champions Kampala Queens 4-3 in post-match penalties after their duel ended in a barren draw in extra time.

The Rwandan side will have their goalkeeper Angeline Ndakimana to thank for after she rose to the occasion and saved two penalties to spur them into the final.

With the encounter clearly set to be decided on penalties, Kampala Queens coach Firew Hailegebral Asefa made a goalkeeper substitution for the first time in the tournament, bringing in Gloria Namakula in place of his regular Daisy Nakaziro.

Ndakimana was the first between the sticks and she stood tall, saving Catherine Nagadya’s shot.

Scholastique Gikundiro, who has been instrumental for Rayon, outwitted Namakula to give her side a 1-0 lead. The Ugandans then converted their three chances through Najjuma Teddy, Joanitah Ainembabazi and captain Shakirah Nankwanga.