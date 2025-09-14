Peerless Mghoi cruises to women's backstroke victory, defends title for fourth time

Absa Swim Team captain Valentine Mghoi on her way to defending Women's 50m Backstroke gold in the Interbank Games at Kasarani Acquatic Stadium at the weekend [Courtesy]

'Backstroke Queen' Valentine Mghoi proved peerless as she cruised through the waters to win the women's 50m backstroke at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium in Nairobi .

The Absa Swim Team captain clocked 49.15 to not only set a new Meet Record in the ongoing 39th edition of the Interbank Games in Nairobi, but to also successfully defend her title for the fourth year in a row at the annual banking institutions sports.

Mghoi further iced the cake with another surprise victory in the women's 50m freestyle where she timed 44.87 to strike another glittering gold medal.

“They just don't call me the 'Backstroke Queen' for nothing," the blazing water speedster told Standard Sports.

“The win shows patience and resilience cultivated over the years to be a master of the category. Defending the title for four years in a row is such a toll order, but I'm glad that I have shown that it can be done," the skipper said after the sweet victory.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to triumph- not once, not twice but four times. It only proves the level of hard work that has been out in place in this discipline.

"Coming to this championship, our team had set targets and I'm happy to see that some objectives were duly met," Mghoi said. Absa Swim Team at the Interbank Games at Kasarani Acquatic Stadium [Courtesy]

Asked the secret to her winning ways, Mghoi, who doubles as Absa Bank Kenya Creative Lead, stated: “Discipline. When you have control and order, results will pop up. Players should know that discipline and consistency will always beat talent any day."

The 36-year old swim ace says she feels honored to captain the star studded Absa Swim Team that has dominated the discipline in the ongoing championships over the years.

“I have skippered the team for two years in a row in the banker’s games. It's so amazing to lead a squad of champions!

“But it doesn't come easy. You have to work extra hard to ensure everything falls in place. And I'm grateful to our institution that has a wellness culture, which is a top priority that has made winning in the team to look much easy.

"Ahead of the Interbank Games, we did our preparations from March .We are lucky to have been given full support in that mission by our organisation that has proved such an employer, it shows that our institution just don't win the top employer’s award every year for nothing.

“The organisation has invested in us- from the wellness sector where players are given time away from their desks, to just train and prepare for the matches. We also have a sports club with state of the art facilities where players train, interact, socialise and get to know each other."

While buttressing Mghoi's wellness sentiments, Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, who clocked 1:00.03 to strike gold in women's 50m freestyle, said: "The banking environment is very competitive in terms of operations and these games provides opportunities for employees to meet, interact, compete and let off steam.

“These games allow us to exercise and have fun, away from the challenging banking environment. We are glad that our institution has a wellness culture where employees get to be all rounded so they don't get burnt out with job commitments.

“Banks should allow employees to train in and out of season to showcase their talents and to beat the burn out at the work place."

Ahead of this season's Interbank Games, Mghoi explained that they mostly worked on strength training where they went to the gym to lift weights. They also spend lots of time in the pool to sharpen their swimming tactics.

The squad is also looking forward to take part in other forthcoming championships among them the African Masters Swimming showdown slated for Nairobi next month.

"We attended another master’s challenge early in the year where we won four medals- two gold and two bronze. The event prepared us for the Interbank Games.

“We missed another showdown in Arusha but he hope to compensate this with another coming championship in Kilifi," said Mghoi.

Asked what their training schedule is like in a typical week, Mghoi explained: “We train twice a week. Thursdays are for strength exercises while Saturdays are pool days. The schedule is always increased to three days when competitions are around the corner, with two days dedicated to pool work."

The Absa Swim Team medalists at the ongoing 39th edition of Interbank Games