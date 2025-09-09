×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mwangi and Ndida win StanChart marathon warm-up race

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 9, 2025

Winners of the 21 km warm-up race for the 22nd Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, Peter Mwangi (2nd right) and Fridah Ndinda (Centre) receive awards from Heineken Brand Executive Mickella Mboya (2nd left) at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Peter Mwangi and Fridah Ndida won the 21km warm-up race for the 22nd Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi over the weekend. 

Mwangi clocked 65 minutes in the men’s race, while Ndida triumphed in the women’s category with a time of 77 minutes in an event that brought together over 1500 participants.

An elated Mwangi said the victory was a strong indication of his readiness for the marathon.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race in October. The course was competitive, and I am happy with my performance,” said Mwangi.

The warm-up event comes ahead of the 22nd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, scheduled for October 26, 2025, at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. The main event is expected to attract over 30,000 participants. Already, more than 18,000 runners have registered ahead of the October 10 deadline, with over 60 elite athletes confirmed across different categories.

They will compete for top honours in the 42km race, 21km half marathon, 10km race, and the 21km wheelchair race.

Top athletes among them are Kenyans Lazarus Too, this year’s Orange Phikwe National Marathon champion, Donald Sambu winner of the 2021 MTN Kampala Marathon, Ugandan Stephen Mugabe who has competed in international events such as the TCS New York Marathon; and Cecilia Alonyo.

“The turnout demonstrates the growing energy around this year’s marathon. This not just as a sporting event, but a platform that empowers communities through initiatives like Future-makers,” said Local Organising Committee Chairperson David Mwindi. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon LOC Chairperson David Mwindi TCS New York Marathon Lazarus Too
.

Latest Stories

Trump sparks outcry with comments seen as downplaying domestic violence
Trump sparks outcry with comments seen as downplaying domestic violence
World
By AFP
6 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
11 mins ago
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 11 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 41 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 41 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 41 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved