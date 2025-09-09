Mwangi and Ndida win StanChart marathon warm-up race

Winners of the 21 km warm-up race for the 22nd Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, Peter Mwangi (2nd right) and Fridah Ndinda (Centre) receive awards from Heineken Brand Executive Mickella Mboya (2nd left) at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Peter Mwangi and Fridah Ndida won the 21km warm-up race for the 22nd Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon held at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi over the weekend.

Mwangi clocked 65 minutes in the men’s race, while Ndida triumphed in the women’s category with a time of 77 minutes in an event that brought together over 1500 participants.

An elated Mwangi said the victory was a strong indication of his readiness for the marathon.

“Winning today has given me confidence as I prepare for the main race in October. The course was competitive, and I am happy with my performance,” said Mwangi.

The warm-up event comes ahead of the 22nd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, scheduled for October 26, 2025, at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. The main event is expected to attract over 30,000 participants. Already, more than 18,000 runners have registered ahead of the October 10 deadline, with over 60 elite athletes confirmed across different categories.

They will compete for top honours in the 42km race, 21km half marathon, 10km race, and the 21km wheelchair race.

Top athletes among them are Kenyans Lazarus Too, this year’s Orange Phikwe National Marathon champion, Donald Sambu winner of the 2021 MTN Kampala Marathon, Ugandan Stephen Mugabe who has competed in international events such as the TCS New York Marathon; and Cecilia Alonyo.

“The turnout demonstrates the growing energy around this year’s marathon. This not just as a sporting event, but a platform that empowers communities through initiatives like Future-makers,” said Local Organising Committee Chairperson David Mwindi.