Kenya looks to build arena for global basketball events

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, National Treasury CS John Mbadi and NBA Africa Chief Executive Officer Clare Akamanzi on September 4, 2025. [Courtesy]

The government and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have agreed to fast-track plans for the development of a world-class multi-purpose basketball arena in Kenya. The facility will be capable of hosting major international competitions, including the Basketball Africa League [BAL].

The agreement was reached on Thursday, September 4, during talks between Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya and NBA Africa Chief Executive Officer Clare Akamanzi in Nairobi.

The Government will secure a prime venue while the NBA will mobilise funding and technical expertise.

"This arena will not only be a landmark for Kenya but also a beacon of opportunity for our athletes," said Mvurya.

"It aligns squarely with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, where sports is a key pillar for youth empowerment, economic growth and social cohesion. By partnering with NBA, we are investing in talent, jobs and Kenya’s future as a continental sporting hub," he added.

Mvurya noted the Kenya Academy of Sports will continue to drive talent scouting and urged the NBA to expand school programmes, strengthen leagues and grow the game nationally.

Akamanzi described the project as a "game-changer" for Kenyan basketball. "Kenya has all the ingredients to become a basketball powerhouse in Africa, talent, passion and strong government support. This arena will create opportunities for local players and position Kenya as a premier hub for global basketball events," noted Akamanzi.

The NBA delegation cited Kenya’s ease of doing business and private sector partnerships as key enablers for sports growth.

The league has already built two courts, a double-drawn court at Kasarani and a standard court in Kiambu, which have become hubs for nurturing young talent.

NBA programmes in Kenya run from junior schools to national leagues, focusing on talent identification, development and international exposure.

Three Kenyan players recently joined the Women’s National Basketball Association, which the NBA said reflects the country’s rising potential.