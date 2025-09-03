Ruto rallies nation to back Kenya's dream of becoming a sports powerhouse

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans, stakeholders, and development partners to join hands in positioning the country as a global sports powerhouse.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, during a meeting with private sector CEOs, the President said Kenya is blessed with immense sporting talent that requires strong backing.

“As government, we are committed and we have a plan. But this plan is not only ours—it belongs to all of us collectively,” President Ruto said, noting that the state is investing in infrastructure, stadiums, and sports academies ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lauded the successful hosting of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, saying it reflected positively on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“For 38 years, we had never hosted a continental event, yet CHAN was a success. This shows that the federation is on the right track and the future of football in Kenya is bright,” Kindiki said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya pledged his ministry’s full support, emphasizing ongoing efforts to elevate sporting infrastructure and boost Kenya’s global profile.

Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.