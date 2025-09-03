×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto rallies nation to back Kenya's dream of becoming a sports powerhouse

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 3, 2025

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans, stakeholders, and development partners to join hands in positioning the country as a global sports powerhouse.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, during a meeting with private sector CEOs, the President said Kenya is blessed with immense sporting talent that requires strong backing.

“As government, we are committed and we have a plan. But this plan is not only ours—it belongs to all of us collectively,” President Ruto said, noting that the state is investing in infrastructure, stadiums, and sports academies ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lauded the successful hosting of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, saying it reflected positively on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“For 38 years, we had never hosted a continental event, yet CHAN was a success. This shows that the federation is on the right track and the future of football in Kenya is bright,” Kindiki said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya pledged his ministry’s full support, emphasizing ongoing efforts to elevate sporting infrastructure and boost Kenya’s global profile.

Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Football Kenya Federation CHAN 2024
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
36 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
41 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved