Liverpool striker Sturridge facing lengthy ban after reports that he placed a bet
Daniel Sturridge may not discover his fate until the end of the season.
Liverpool striker Sturridge is facing a potentially lengthy ban for allegedly breaching strict FA rules on gambling.
Sturridge is set to be given until FEBRUARY to respond to the charge, having asked for extra time last week to answer.
That could lead to the Football Association then having to set up an independent commission to hear the evidence surrounding the case.
But the delay means it could drag on well into next spring - and beyond.
Sturridge is out of contract at the end of the season and so the delay is a boost for Liverpool meaning he will continue to be available.
England international Sturridge strongly denies having ever placed a bet on football but FA rules also extend to friends and family.
But it is understood that the case revolves around bets being placed on Sturridge’s shock move from Liverpool to join West Brom on loan last January.
