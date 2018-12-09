Will Leopards leap to glory against Sharks?

By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Kariobangi Sharks' George Abege (left) and Salim Abdallah of AFC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sofapaka take on Mount Kenya United as Tusker travels to Awendo.

AFC Leopards face an early and real test for their SportPesa Premier League title credentials when they collide with free scoring Kariobangi Sharks in their opening match of the season, at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, today (4.15pm).

Despite having arguably one of the best squads in league this campaign, Leopards will unfortunately begin their quest to end a 21-year title drought without head coach Nikola Kavazovic.

On the flip side, Sharks are oozing with confidence coming into this fixture after having an impressive start to the season.

William Muluya’s men stunned record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia 1-0 and have also qualified for the second round of the CAF Confederations after an emphatic 9-1 win on aggregate over Djibouti’s Arta Solar.

The eagerly awaited encounter will be preceded by an early kick off tie (2pm) between former champions Sofapaka and Mount Kenya United, previously Nakumatt at the same venue.

The Serbian, who was handed a two-year contract by Ingwe a month ago, is reportedly in South Africa where he is expected to be appointed as Free State Stars.

This comes barely a week after he was given permission by Leopards’ management to go to back to his home country to attend to a ‘family matter’.

But Leopards have a reprieve following the arrival of Kavazovic’s assistant Marko Vasilejevic.

Vasilejic, who arrived yesterday morning before holding his first training with the team at Kenya Teachers Training College grounds in Gigiri later in the afternoon, will be in charge of the team alongside Operations Manager Tom Juma.

However, new signing Rwandese goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye will have to wait a little longer to make his SPL debut for Leopards as he is yet to receive his International Transfer Certificate.

Apart from Ndayishimiye, the other bad news for Ingwe faithful is that the highly hyped Zimbabwean striker Michelle Katsavairo’s move to the den is not yet through.

Katsavairo is reportedly in Zimbabwe to sort out his papers with his former club CAPS United. Earlier on, AFC had dropped Zambian winger Shadreck Chimanya on Kavazovic’s recommendation, barely two weeks after joining the club.

“We are delighted to inform our fans that Marko arrived in the country yesterday (Saturday) morning and he will be in charge of the team against Kariobangi Sharks,” AFC Leopards Secretary General Oscar Igaida told Standard Sports.

“Concerning the players, we are yet to receive Ndayishimiye’s ITC while Katsavairo is back in Zimbabwe to sort out his papers. We’ve not yet signed Katsavairo.”