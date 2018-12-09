Cherokee stage strong comeback in Moi Cup

Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Ben Ahenda:

Moi Cup Polo Championship Gideon Moi (center) of Mambo battles for the ball with Kigen Moi (right) of ICL Chemicals during the American Tournament at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil ,Nakuru county on December 8,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Cherokee made a strong comeback to dismiss Absa Barclays 5-4 as the race for the Moi Cup Polo Championships entered Day Two at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil yesterday.

Cherokee, who lost to Touchdown in 4-3.5 on Friday, looked composed and determined to win from the onset. They outclassed Absa Barclays in the four chukkas without much fuss.

Cherokee team members included Raphael Nzomo, Hiromi Nzomo, Jadini Nzomo and M. Jurkowiecke who had a total handicap of 0.5.

It was Jadini Nzomo who scored four penalties as Raphael added the fifth goal to break the jinx that put the race for Moi Cup wide open if Amistra loses in their final game.

Richard Stonewigg and Anthony Gross replied with three goals. as Robert Koitaba managed a penalty for Absa Barclays, which improved on their goal aggregate to five against eleven.

Cherokee face Amistra today at 11am as Touchdown have a date with Absa Barclays in the deciding round robin matches of the Moi Cup Championships.

Amistra team members included Harry Stichbury, Cindy Voorspuy, Philip Tilden and Mina Stiernblad who had a total handicap of 0.5.

In the first match of the American Cup Championships, which kicked off yesterday, Mambo beat ICL chemicals 2-0.

Mambo team members included Gideon Moi, Goddy Millar, Tom Stichbury and Lochie Stichbury who had a total handicap of 2.5.