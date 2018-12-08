View Chelsea v Manchester City CONFIRMED lineups at 8:30pm
By Game Yetu:
77Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3 | Football
Will Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run at 8:30pm?
Chelsea
1Arrizabalaga 28Azpilicueta 2Rüdiger 30David Luiz 3Alonso 7Kanté 5Jorginho 17Kovacic
11Pedro 10E Hazard 22Willian
Substitutes
4Fàbregas 8Barkley 12Loftus-Cheek 13Caballero 18Giroud 27Christensen 33Emerson
Man City
31Ederson 2Walker 5Stones 14Laporte 18Delph 20Bernardo Silva 25Fernandinho 21Silva 26Mahrez 7Sterling 19Sané
Substitutes
3Danilo 4Kompany 8Gündogan 30Otamendi 33Gabriel Jesus 47Foden 49Muric
Referee:
Michael Oliver
