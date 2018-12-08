View Chelsea v Manchester City CONFIRMED lineups at 8:30pm

By Game Yetu: Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3 | Football

Will Chelsea end Man City's unbeaten run at 8:30pm?

Chelsea

    1Arrizabalaga    28Azpilicueta    2Rüdiger    30David Luiz    3Alonso    7Kanté    5Jorginho    17Kovacic

    11Pedro    10E Hazard    22Willian

Substitutes

    4Fàbregas    8Barkley    12Loftus-Cheek    13Caballero    18Giroud    27Christensen    33Emerson

Man City

    31Ederson    2Walker    5Stones    14Laporte    18Delph    20Bernardo Silva    25Fernandinho    21Silva    26Mahrez    7Sterling    19Sané

Substitutes

    3Danilo    4Kompany    8Gündogan    30Otamendi    33Gabriel Jesus    47Foden    49Muric

Referee:

    Michael Oliver

