Reports: Tottenham boss Pochettino set to replace Jose Mourinho
Manchester United chiefs are reportedly looking to replace Jose Mourinho with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.
The Sun reports that the Tottenham boss is the “only contender” to replace Mourinho, who has a clause in his United contract that will make it cheaper to sack him if the club don’t qualify for the Champions League.
Mourinho has struggled to impress the United board this season, with his side floundering down in eighth - 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.
Pochettino’s Tottenham meanwhile are sitting pretty in third, 10 points ahead of the Red Devils, and in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League.
Pochettino reportedly turned down the United job before Mourinho was hired in 2016.
Pochettino was appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager in May 2014.
