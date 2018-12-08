Man United hero set to make shock move to another Premier League club
By Game Yetu:
77Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
West Ham are looking to hand Antonio Valencia a route out of Old Trafford.
The Sun claim the Hammers will try and snare the 33-year-old on a free transfer.
He is free to talk to clubs around Europe in January, with sides in Italy and Spain showing interest.
But West Ham hope they can steal a march with the lure of staying in the Premier League.
Related Topics: Manchester United West Ham
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Reports: Tottenham boss Pochettino set to replace Jose Mourinho
Football 17 minutes ago
Bandari ready to dock Gor as league action kicks off
Football 20 minutes ago
Who are the players to watch out for as new SPL season starts today?
Football 22 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Man United hero set to make shock move to another Premier League club
Football 28 minutes ago
Blues manager Maurizio Sarri reveals why Chelsea players are not performing
Football 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Amistra off to fine start in Moi Cup: Stichbury and Voorspuy stage good shows at Manyatta Polo ClubSports 28 minutes ago
- Shujaa keen to make amends in Cape TownRugby 26 minutes ago
- Referee forgets coin, makes captains play rock-paper-scissors instead – then is suspendedFootball 3 weeks ago
- Statement released on Mourinho’s future at Old TraffordFootball 5 hours ago