Man United hero set to make shock move to another Premier League club

77 Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Antonio Valencia is out-of-contract at Manchester United next summer and can leave on a free

West Ham are looking to hand Antonio Valencia a route out of Old Trafford.

The Sun claim the Hammers will try and snare the 33-year-old on a free transfer.

He is free to talk to clubs around Europe in January, with sides in Italy and Spain showing interest.

But West Ham hope they can steal a march with the lure of staying in the Premier League.