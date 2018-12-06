Pele launches attack on 'one skill' Lionel Messi

Thursday, December 6th 2018

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Legend Pele says Lionel Messi 'can't compare' to him - and incredibly slammed the Barcelona megastar for having just one attribute to his game.

The 78-year-old Brazil icon has sensationally criticised Messi for being one-footed.

He also says the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's inability to head the ball means he was a better player.

“How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn’t head the ball well?” he told Folha de Sao Paulo.

“How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right, and scores headers.”

Earlier this year, the Brazil hero said he believes Neymar is a better players than both Messi and long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The PSG star dropped a hint on YouTube that we could see him in the Premier League before too long.

"We don't know how tomorrow will be, but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League,” Neymar said in a message to Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Pele said: "If you look around the world, the ones who stand out are Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. There are no other superstars.

"Neymar is ready. The important thing is for the national team to be well organised as a group because they no longer have three or four top players for each position."

