Here is what is going to happen to Fellaini for pulling Arsenal star Guendouzi’s hair
Marouane Fellaini will not receive a ban for pulling Matteo Guendouzi 's hair during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday night.
The Belgium midfielder yanked at the Frenchman's locks, pulling him to the ground.
Andre Marriner blew up the foul and Fellaini, 31, was rightly booked.
The foul brought back memories of when Robert Huth tugged on Fellaini's afro during Leicester City and United's clash in May 2016. The midfielder elbowed the German in turn.
The incident was not spotted at the time by officials but both players received three-game bans.
United boss at the time, Louis van Gaal , said: "It's not in the books that someone has to grab by the hair and then pull it behind - only in sex masochism."
However, unlike Huth, Fellaini will not face any retrospective action. This is because referee Marriner dealt with the incident at the time.
At full-time, the German defender tweeted out on the foul and joked: "Looks like I taught him well... #playon."
Guendouzi also spoke out on the foul, he told RMC Sports: "I think there is a bit of jealousy there.
"Maybe he can’t accept the fact that he chose to go back to short hair!"
