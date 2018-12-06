Former VP to oversee management of sports fund

Thursday, December 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Everlyne Judith Kwamboka:

Former Vice President Moody Awori making his remarks during the launch a book 'Seizing the Moment' The Amazing Story of the Awori Family,by Horace Awori and Kondia Wachira at Ngong racecourse on 14th July 2018.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Government has formed a board to manage billions of shillings meant for the Sports Fund.

Former Vice President Moody Awori, who turned 91 yesterday, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei and five Principal Secretaries will provide oversight of the fund that has generated controversy in the last two months.

The PSs are those serving in the National Treasury, Sports, Health, Education and Arts.

Under the Public Finance Management Act of 2012, President Uhuru Kenyatta will now appoint one of the members to serve as the board’s chairperson.

The board that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich did not indicate in the gazette notice published on Friday how long it will operate, is to develop guidelines for the administration of the fund that is to also cater for arts and social development.

Under the Public Finance Management Act of 2012, Awori and the other members are to approve ceilings for funding under sports, arts and social development in each financial year.

