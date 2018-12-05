Quins coach Cardovillis lauds team's execution

Kenya Harlequin head coach Charles Cardovillis is impressed with his charges' execution after a rather fair start in the 2018-19 Kenya Cup campaign.

With three matches into the season, the Ngong Road based club has beaten Mwamba and Homeboyz with their only loss coming on match day two, away to debutants Menengai Oilers in Nakuru.

“I have been working with the boys for about three months now. Our preparation was somehow slow but we have done really well. When you look at how we performed in the first half against Mwamba and Homeboyz, you realize that our execution has really been good,” Cardovillis said.

Cardovillis, who rejoined Quins for a second stint from Kabras Sugar in October, added that the team is still a work in progress.

“Now it is just about improving on our second half display. I am still working on the combinations because we have a lot of new players and some like Patrice (Agunda) are playing in unusual positions,” Cardovillis said.

The eight-time Kenya Cup winners will be out to register a second win on the trot when they host holders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a round four tie at the RFUEA ground this weekend.

“I am still getting to learn the players and playing around with the different partnerships. It's a long season and getting the right combinations will be important so that we are in total control by the time we get to the business end of the league,” Cardovillis said.