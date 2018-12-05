Mathare United sign midfielder Kevin Kimani
Premier league side Mathare United has completed the signing of midfielder Kevin Kimani from Sofapaka.
Kimani, who has rejoined the club on a two-year deal had earlier on played for Tusker and AFC Leopards.
“We are glad to confirm that Kevin Kimani has rejoined the club on a two-year deal from Sofapaka,” a statement from the club said.
Kimani won the Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year in 2011.
"I think the feeling is mutual, both the club and I are happy to reunite. I have already settled in because I understand the style of play. Having worked with coach Kimanzi before it has been very easy to blend in. He knows very well what I can offer,” said Kimani.
