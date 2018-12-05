Mathare United sign midfielder Kevin Kimani

By Standard Reporter: Wednesday, December 5th 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Premier league side Mathare United has completed the signing of midfielder Kevin Kimani from Sofapaka.

Kimani, who has rejoined the club on a two-year deal had earlier on played for Tusker and AFC Leopards.

“We are glad to confirm that Kevin Kimani has rejoined the club on a two-year deal from Sofapaka,” a statement from the club said.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kimani won the Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year in 2011.

"I think the feeling is mutual, both the club and I are happy to reunite. I have already settled in because I understand the style of play. Having worked with coach Kimanzi before it has been very easy to blend in. He knows very well what I can offer,” said Kimani.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Premier league Mathare United Kevin Kimani
LATEST STORIES
Mathare United sign midfielder Kevin Kimani
Mathare United sign midfielder Kevin Kimani
Football 1 hour ago
Danny Welbeck set for Arsenal exit
Danny Welbeck set for Arsenal exit
Football 1 hour ago
WWE legend passes away
WWE legend passes away
Sports 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Manchester United squad to face Arsenal
Manchester United squad to face Arsenal
Football 4 hours ago
Arsenal squad for Manchester United clash revealed
Arsenal squad for Manchester United clash revealed
Football 23 hours ago
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES