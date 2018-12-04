Huge blow for Barcelona as star is ruled out for six weeks
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will be sidelined for six months after a knee operation, the Spanish champions confirmed Tuesday.
The Brazilian international will miss the remainder of the season after tearing cruciate knee ligaments during the 1-1 La Liga draw at Atletico Madrid on Nov. 24.
“The operation was carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat under the supervision of the medical services of the club, and he will be out of action for approximately six months,” said Barcelona in a statement.
Rafinha’s career was previously disrupted by two lengthy absences due to serious knee injuries before this in 2015 and 2017.
It is a major blow for the league leaders in the middle of an injury crisis, with Samuel Umtiti, Luis Suarez, Jasper Cillessen, Sergi Roberto, Thomas Vermaelen, Arthur Melo and Sergi Samper all currently out of action.
