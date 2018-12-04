Jericho All-Stars big winners as Extreme Sports League season ends

Tuesday, December 4th 2018 | By Robin Toskin:

EXTREME SPORTS SUPER 8 Francis Voti (left) of Makadara Junior League SA controls the ball under pressure from Jericho All Stars' Eddie Kuria during a Super 8 League match. Makadara Junior takes on MASA while Jericho clash with Shauri Moyo Sportiff in the Super 8 Champions League quarters this Sunday 4th November at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Nandwa’s Jericho Allstars reap big

Jericho Allstars’ Nandwa roots for lower leagues

As six Nairobi teams share Sh1.4 m prize pot in just ended Extreme Sports Super 8 Leagues.

Former Harambee Stars and Thika United coach James Nandwa has called on fellow coaches to comb the lower divisions for players saying he was amazed by the talent pool in the lower leagues.

Since quitting Thika United, Nandwa has been helping Nairobi-based community club Jericho All-Stars and has guided them the Extreme Sports Super 8 League title and off-season Super 8 Champions League trophy. EXTREME SPORTS SUPER 8 Extreme Sports Operations Manager Athanas Obang’o (Left) presents a cheque to Jericho Allstars Secretary-General Erick Agwanda on Friday November 30, 2018. [Standard Sports]

“I would like to get back to the Kenyan Premier League should a good offer come up, but I am really enjoying working with the youngsters,” Nandwa said.

“Working at the top such as at the national team or Premier League is a good experience, but somehow you miss out on connecting with the young talent down here,” he added.

Nandwa’s wealth of experience saw Jericho All-Stars end the Extreme Sports League season Sh600,000 richer as six Nairobi teams shared a Sh1.4 million prize kitty.

“The Super 8 League has opened my eyes to really good talent. I am sure there are more leagues out there from which National Super League and Kenyan Premier League clubs can pick good players,” Nandwa said. After a highly competitive season in which several teams in the capital took part in different categories of Super 8 League, it was time to reward best performers during a cheque presentation ceremony presided by Extreme Sports Operations Manager Athanas Obang’o (pictured below left).

Technical University of Kenya, who were runners in both the Super 8 Premiership and the offseason Champions League took home Sh300,000.

It was a dream debut for Makadara Junior League SA, who bagged a total Sh125,000 for finishing third in the Premiership as well as the Champions League.

In the Super 8 Division One category, winners Githurai All-Stars received Sh250,000 for their achievement. Lebanon FC from Kamukunji and 2016 champions ROG FC from Makadara got Sh100,000 and Sh50,000.

Speaking during the event, Extreme Sports Operations Manager Obang’o said: “It has been a challenging season, but we are committed to improving grass root football by empowering teams and rewarding them for their commitment. We remain hopeful that we shall get new partners to make the league bigger and better next season.”