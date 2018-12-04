Youthful Prisons drain leaking Pipeline to bag league trophy as GSU retain men's title in unbeaten record

Kenya Prisons Women team celebrate their victory against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After four years of near misses, Prisons Kenya have ended their long title drought and Kenya Pipeline's dominance in the Kenyan volleyball by claiming the 2018 national women's title.

And they did it in style, with the youthful wardresses thrashing their rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) on the final day of the Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

In the men's battle, General Service Unit retained the national title after trouncing rivals Prisons Kenya in straight sets (25-19,25-22, 25-20).

The paramilitary side successfully defended the title with an unbeaten record after winning all their three matches.

For the victory, GSU pocketed Sh250,000 in prize money and a ticket to represent the country in next year's African Club championships

Prisons' victory was timely because their last triumph was in 2013.

While it was a sweet victory for coach Josp Barasa and his youthful team, lifting the title for the second time as Prisons coach and eventually starting a new era in women's volleyball, this could have been the last match for Pipeline coach Japheth Munala.

Munala has been linked with a move to Kenya Commercial Bank, who finished second for the first time in many years after thumping Bungoma County 3-0.

Apart from the trophy and securing a ticket to represent Kenya in next year's African Club championships, Prisons walked home richer after pocketing Sh250,000.

Barasa, who led Prisons to title triumph in 2006, was elevated to the head coach role this year after serving as David Lung'aho's assistant for years.

"Though unbelievable, it's sweet win for the girls. This title has been elusive for many years but we have now ushered in a new era in the Kenyan volleyball by ending the drought," a delighted Barasa told The Standard Sports.

"I believed in these young girls and they never let me down. Our focus now is on bringing back the continental title."

Everything worked out perfectly for Prisons from day one with the trio of left attackers Sharon Chepchumba, Pamela Masaisai and Loreen Chebet (centre) impressing on their playoffs debuts as the wardresses tore their opponents apart.

This comes barely two months after Chepchumba and Chebet made their national team debut at the World Championships in Japan.

Save for experienced Mercy Moim, Elizabeth Wanyama and Jane Wacu, the rest of the players are aged below 24 years.

"This is the best way to cap what has been a fantastic season for us. We are going to continue winning as long as our bodies allow us," said Chepchumba.

It was a historic moment for middle blocker Edith Wisa, Joy Luseneka, Immaculate Chemutai and Yvonne Wavinya who have been searching for their first national title since joining the team between 2013 and 2014.

"God has finally answered our prayers. I can't explain this feeling. It is not going to be easy to give away this title again," said Luseneka.