Golf: Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner

77 Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Mose Sammy:

Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner Chege Muiruri tees off on the par-five first hole during Thika Sports Club Chairman prize 2018, December 1, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Heavy rains could not deter Sammy Njayakio from claiming Thika Sports Club (Chege Muiruri) prize 2018, at the par 72 course over the weekend.

Njayakio, playing off handicap 17 was in great shape enjoying a superb round which saw him return to the clubhouse with a score of 39 (21,18) stableford points to claim the Men winner prize.

The two-day event saw 78 golfers take part in the curtain raiser on Friday and later joined on Saturday by an additional 180 golfers on Saturday.

Early golfers braved heavy showers on Saturday and drizzles in the mid morning before the skies cleared allowing for a better round for late golfers.

On his win Njayakio said: “I'm excited with my maiden overall prize win especially during the Chairman prize 2018. I have been practicing a lot lately and I'm happy it paid off with this win. I loved the way the green were slow, which helped with controlling my putting.”

Out-going chairman Chege Muiruri was impressed with the turnout during the event presented by Britam, Safaricom TrippyGo Tours and Superior Homes and friends of the chairman among others.

“I thank the committee for their support during my time in office and most importantly TSC members for supporting the club through your patronage and for believing in me. The member of staffs' good work made it easier to run the club affairs,” Chege said.

Simon Ndungu playing off handicap six won the overall prize on a commanding score of 40 (23, 17) stableford points as handicap 18, Mugo Kirika, claimed Men second prize on a score of 39 (22, 18) stableford points.

Lady winner prize went to Linda Kinyua playing off handicap 24 on a score of carded 17 stableford points from the front nine topping it up with an additional 20 stableford points from the back nine for a total of 37 stableford points.

Machakos Sports Clubs’ Anthony Kiiru playing off handicap 17 won the Guest prize on a score of 34 (15, 19) stableford points.

In the Nines, Anthony Gathigi claimed the First nine prize with 25 stableford points while D Wainaina took the Second nine prize with 19 stableford points. Mose Sammy won Nearest to the Pin prize. B Ndenderu won Longest drive prize (Ladies) with Simon Ngugi taking Longest Drive (Men) prize. [Mose Sammy]