Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Forgotten man Origi snatches dramatic derby win for Liverpool

By Game Yetu: Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 21:37 GMT +3 | Football
Divock Origi scores dramatic late winner as Reds keep heat on Man City in title race

* Divock Origi snatched 1-0 win for Liverpool over rivals Everton

* Everton had several first-half chances to take lead

* Substitute Origi stole dramatic win in stoppage time

* Everton keeper Jordan Pickford's error enabled Origi to score

* Second best-ever start to a top division for Liverpool

* Liverpool travel to Burnley next, Everton host Newcastle United

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Forgotten man Divock Origi snatched a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win for Liverpool over Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Everton looked to have done enough to secure a point but a horrendous error from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gifted the ball to Origi, who headed it home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Chasing a first win at Anfield since 1999, Everton created the better of the openings in the first half, but found Liverpool goalkeeper Allison in inspired form.

Liverpool upped the tempo after the break and twice went close through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Origi, who came off the bench for his first league appearance of the season, saw an earlier close-range effort come out off the post, before he grabbed the headlines with the bizarre winner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations at Anfield with manager Juergen Klopp running on to the pitch. The win allowed second-placed Liverpool to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City to two points.

Related Topics: Liverpool Anfield Jordan Pickford Divock Origi
LATEST STORIES
Sports broadcast: StarTimes to broadcast Ballon d’Or tomorrow
Sports broadcast: StarTimes to broadcast Ballon d’Or tomorrow
Football 6 minutes ago
Golf: Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner
Golf: Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner
Golf 7 minutes ago
Masinde Muliro on fire as Bulls thump Kitale
Masinde Muliro on fire as Bulls thump Kitale
Rugby 7 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Mourinho calls Pogba a virus in front of Man United players
Mourinho calls Pogba a virus in front of Man United players
Football 1 hour ago
How FC Barcelona is damaging 'integrity and equality' of Spanish game – Real Madrid
How FC Barcelona is damaging 'integrity and equality' of Spanish game – Real Madrid
Football 1 month ago
Golf: Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner
Golf: Njayakio is the Thika Chairman prize 2018 winner
Golf 7 minutes ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES