KDF disarm Prisons wardens at Kasarani

KDF celebrate after defeating Prisons during playoffs at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Youthful Omuse star of the show in bringing down Ruiru based team.

Right attacker Kelvin Omuse shook off an ankle injury to inspire Kenya Defence Service to a surprising 3-2 (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 21-25, 15- 12) win over former champions Prisons Kenya.

The soldiers achieved the feat in yesterday’s thrilling five set opening match of the Kenya Volleyball Federation national playoffs at the Kasarani Gymnasium.

Though the an unexpected result left many shocked, for KDF coach Pius Birech, this was the type of performance he wanted from his youthful side on their return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

The victory has given Birech confidence heading into today’s 2pm fixture against champions General Service Unit.

“Omuse’s injury cost us the fourth set and this was after Prisons had brought in their experienced players.

“I was heartbroken when my best player was injured, but I had to talk to him to come in for the fifth set. I appreciate him, he won for us the game in pain,” a jubilant Birech told The Standard Sports.

“I’ve been in this championships for a while, I’ve played volleyball for many years, I know the tactics and I know how to tackle tough teams.

“With this victory, I’m confident we can win our maiden title. GSU is a good team, but I don’t fear them. I think Prisons were tough than them. I know how to handle them. If we remain focused we can win this championship.”

Veteran KDF setter Elisha Aliwa added: “Omuse has literally won us the game. The boy has a great future.”

Both teams exchanged the leads but it was the tournament’s dark horses who had the final laugh.

The defeat has left Prisons in a complicated situation with coach Paul Muthinja labeling the remaining two matches against Kenya Ports Authority (today-4pm) and GSU (tomorrow) as a must win.

“We had a slow start to the game and the youngsters didn’t click in the first two sets.

But that’s the nature of the game, it happens in a sports. It has complicated our equation but we still have a chance of reclaiming the title.

“But we must rectify our mistakes and win all the remaining two matches,” Muthinja said.

Sensing the danger after losing the first two sets (25-22, 27-25), Muthinja brought in the experienced quintet of Hudson Wanyama, Ibrahim Oduor, Kelvin Kipkosgei, Daniel Kiptoo and Peter Kibati.

The decision paid off as a rejuvenated Prisons pulled a set back 25-18 before capitalising on Omuse’s substitution at the beginning of the fourth set after spraining his ankle to draw level and send the closely contested encounter into a tie breaker.

With the game tied at 2-2, Birech had to gamble by fielding an injured Omuse before later making a tactical change by bringing on experienced setter Elisha Aliwa for Joel Sato.

In the second men game, General Service Unit (GSU) began their title defence on a positive note after beating Kenya Ports Authority 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-23 25-22). GSU face KDF in their second match today.