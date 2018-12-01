Arsenal told how much they will need to pay to sign Ousmane Dembele

77 Saturday, December 1st 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3 | Saturday, December 1st 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Arsenal transfer: Unai Emery sees Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as dream signing

Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele has been issued an ultimatum by Barcelona, reports in Spain have claimed.

The forward, who arrived at the Nou Camp last summer for €105million (£93.4m), is failing to impress the club’s chiefs.

It has been widely reported that the 21-year-old’s attitude and personality is the source of the problem, with the France star showing a lack of maturity.

Now in his second season at the club, Sport report that Barcelona have issued the talented individual with an ultimatum: drop the bad habits and understand what it means to play for the club or forget making it to the top.

The Spanish publication add that while a January move would not happen, a transfer next summer is a possibility.

However, any club interested in recruiting Dembele would have to stump up €100m (£89m).

In the Premier League, both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman.

Jurgen Klopp is familiar with the striker and has previously indicated he would be interested in working with him.

Incredibly, Dembele rented Klopp's home in Germany in 2017 and trashed it.

According to Bild, bin bags were thrown across the front garden, while clothing and furniture had not been looked after.

The Liverpool boss was reportedly left furious.