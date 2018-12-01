Funding: Shabana raise Sh7million ahead of league debut

Saturday, December 1st 2018

William Ruto and Shabana FC.

Ruto says Sh12b will be allocated to sports

Deputy President William Ruto has said Sh12billion will be allocated to the development of sports every year once the Sports Fund become operational.

Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Friday gazetted members who will serve in the Sports Fund in a move signaling progress towards its operations.

Speaking when he presided over a fundraising for National Super League (NSL) side Shabana, Ruto said the fund will professionalise management of sports in the country.

More than Sh7million was raised during the function to help the club kick start their participation in the NSL.

“The government is determined to ensure that sports is run in a professional manner and that it is able to employ young people and this fund will ensure this happens.

“Sports can no longer be taken as a hobby but must be run as a business. We believe it can help us grow the economy as well.”

Furthermore, Ruto said the government has set aside another Sh1.5billion to honour athletes who have done well in international competitions.

“The money was set aside last year and will be given out to various sportsmen and women who have brought honour to this country.” Those who will receive the money are athletes who have won medals at various international events.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said the county government has set aside Sh5million to support the club this year.

“I want to thank the county assembly for approving this allocation. We are determined to help the club qualify to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next year. We will also not charge the team to use Gusii Stadium for training and league matches.”

The Deputy President gave a personal donation of Sh2million and another Sh1million from President Uhuru Kenyatta. Shabana chairman Jared Nivaton gave Sh500,000 while Vice Chairman Nairobi lawyer Nyandoro Kambi donated Sh100,000.

Others who donated were Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Sh200,000), Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka (Sh200,000), Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa (Sh100,000), former FKF chairman Sam Nyamweya (Sh100,000), former AFC Leopards chairman Allan Kasavuli (Sh100,000).