CAF awards: Harambee Stars nominated for Team of the Year

By Gilbert Wandera: Saturday, December 1st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Harambee Stars Coach Sebastian Migne and team Captain Musa Mohamed have a word before match kickoff against Ghana during African Cup of Nations Qualifier match at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. Sept 8, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National team Harambee Stars have been nominated by Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Team of the Year award.

This happened even as CAF’s executive committee meets this weekend to make a decision on the fate of Sierra Leone; a decision likely to see Harambee Stas confirm their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Sierra Leone have not honoured three of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches including against Kenya after they were suspended by Fifa for government interference.

Apart from Kenya, Mauritania and Madagascar who have qualified for their first Africa Cup of Nations finals have also been nominated for the Team of the Year award.

The others are Uganda Cranes who have also qualified to play in Cameroon, as well as Zimbabwe.

In the women category, Harambee Starlets have missed out after being eliminated from this year’s Africa Women Nations Cup.

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa have been shortlisted for the women's national Team of the Year.

No Kenyan player has made it to the Player of the Year category in a list dominated by players from West and North Africa. [Gilbert Wandera]

