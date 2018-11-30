You don’t have to hide your phone, just bet, everyone is doing it!

77 Friday, November 30th 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3 | Friday, November 30th 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3 | Football By Chrisphine Magak:

That sports betting has become a staple for most Kenyans is no secret. It’s nothing to be ashamed of.

At the beginning, around five years ago, betting in Kenya was widely associated with the jobless and crooks. But that is no longer the case. Bettors were often seen as lazybones, but today, almost everyone, from all walks of life, including the local pastor and chief, bet on sports. It’s a side hustle with the promise of an extra coin or a windfall. But it must be done well and in moderation.

Bettors need not be shy. They can wager on matches of their choice and take advantage of opportunities to walk all the way to the bank after a game.

There may be some women out there who might still dismiss a betting man a ‘useless’. This could force some bettors to do their thing in secret to avoid the unnecessary stigma. These are the guys who would wake up very early in the morning to place bets then go back to sleep before bae wakes up. Some will come up with an excuse of ‘going out for some fresh air’ in the evening, while in actual fact, they want to beat the betting deadline.

But hey, it’s no big deal. Fish out that phone and place your bets openly. It’s your side hustle. After all, everyone knows betting is a reality, and it’s not illegal. No one should pass a chance to make some extra cash!

And if you win, celebrate your victory without shame. Scream if you want or feel like! It’s your money and you deserve kurudishia mwili asante!