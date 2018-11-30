Chelsea star linked with shock move to Barcelona
By Game Yetu:
77Friday, November 30th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3 | Football
According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Andreas Christensen, the Chelsea defender.
Suggestions are that they are keen on the Dane if Samuel Umtiti, the World Cup winner, has to have an operation.
Umtiti has a knee injury that is worrying Barca staff.
Matthijs de Ligt, the Ajax defender, is Barcelona’s No.1 target, but Ajax are unwilling to sell until next summer.
That could see Barcelona move now, for Christensen, potentially freeing up De Ligt for others next summer; Juventus are monitoring his situation.
