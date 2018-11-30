Revealed: Club Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join before Juventus came asking

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and joined Juventus [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus amazed the football world - but he could have caused an even bigger shockwave.

Destined to leave Los Blancos after leading them to yet another European Cup victory, Manchester United were linked with a return for the Portuguese legend.

But it wasn't the Red Devils he nearly joined before Juve made their decisive move.

Former AC Milan chief Massimiliano Mirabelli has told Spanish media that the Rossoneri had seemingly tied up a deal - until an ownership issue pulled the plug on it.

"It was an operation that came to mind and we spoke with Jorge Mendes (his agent)," Mirabelli told Sport.

"We knew he could have problems with Real Madrid, we also talked about the contract and we did everything, but then the Chinese owner blocked the agreement because it was not sustainable.

Ronaldo is said to have almost joined AC Milan [Courtesy]

"With the current owners Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a Rossonero player."

While many were surprised he left Real Madrid, they would had been open-mouthed if he had joined under-performing Milan.

Ronaldo settled on Juventus and after a shaky start he's been in great form for his new side - while Real Madrid have largely struggled without him.

Last month Ronaldo responded to Isco claiming Real Madrid aren't 'crying' over losing him, saying "it's not for me to talk about the crisis of others."

The Spaniard was asked about Real Madrid's current problems and whether he thinks they're missing the Portugal international.

He replied: "People have been talking about that all season. We can't be talking about someone who isn't here. I miss [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal when they are not with us. There are plenty of solutions to score goals."

That led to Ronaldo to reply: "It's all right. You can not cry," said Ronaldo. "I do not have to talk about other clubs.

"Everyone knows the story I had at Real Madrid. It's not for me to talk about the crisis of others."