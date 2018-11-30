Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal: Emile Smith-Rowe proves Arsenal’s future is bright
Arsenal cruised to victory in Ukraine as they sealed top spot in Europa League Group E.
Political issues meant the tie was moved to the nation's capital of Kiev, but it made little difference to the Gunners, as they sailed to a 3-0 win over Vorskla.
Unai Emery picked a side brimming with youth, and Emile Smith-Rowe got the ball rolling after less than ten minutes when he finished a loose ball in the box.
Soon after, Aaron Ramsey won his side a penalty, before comfortably dispatching it to double his side's lead.
Joe Willock added a third before half-time as Arsenal all-but sealed the win.
Smith-Rowe had the ball in the back of the net for his second later in the match, only for it to be disallowed.
