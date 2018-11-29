Why Isco was dropped against Roma - and why Real Madrid future is in serious doubt
Isco's Real Madrid future has been plunged into further doubt after the reasons behind his omission from Los Blancos' squad for their Champions League clash at Roma became clear.
Real ran out 2-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico to seal their place in the last 16 despite their wretched start to the domestic season.
Isco came off the bench to replace Luka Modric in Real's 3-0 defeat to Eibar in their last La Liga outing, but refused to shake hands with boss Santiago Solari after the game, according to Marca.
That, coupled with Isco's reportedly sluggish efforts in training, saw him dropped from the squad altogether in Rome.
And the friction between the duo, which shows no signs of letting up, has added further fuel to the fire that Isco could leave the Bernabeu.
Isco has started just five times in La Liga this season, the last of which came on October 28 in the 5-1 Clasico humbling by Barcelona - Julen Lopetegui's last game in charge.
The diminutive midfielder has been linked with a clutch of Premier League sides over the last couple of years and would doubtless court interest if he became available.
Real currently sit sixth in La Liga, three points off the top four and six back from pace-setters Sevilla.
