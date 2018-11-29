Returnee Muguna eyes titles with Gor Mahia

164 Thursday, November 29th 2018 at 07:50 GMT +3 | Thursday, November 29th 2018 at 07:50 GMT +3 | Football By Clement Wekulo:

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna [Courtesy]

After making a return to Gor Mahia following a short stint with Albanian top-flight side KF Tirana, Kenneth Muguna is keen on helping K’Ogalo win major titles when the 2018-19 campaign gets underway.

The offensive midfielder, 22, was officially unveiled by the 17-time league champions on Monday alongside seven other new additions.

While addressing journalists in Nairobi, Muguna said Gor Mahia’s participation in continental football inspired him to make the return.

Past MVP winner

“Continental football is a great challenge which fits me well and I knew it would be a right decision to rejoin the club. My desire is to help the team win all the titles on offer because it is an ambitious club,” Muguna said. Muguna is keen on helping K’Ogalo win major titles when the 2018-19 campaign gets underway [Courtesy]

Months after scooping the 2016 league MVP award in the colours of Western Stima, Muguna was snapped up by K’Ogalo in 2017 before re-uniting with former Gor Mahia coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira at KF Tirana where he hardly lasted one year.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“It was all about personal issues between me and the club; there were a few disagreements but I must say my stay in Albania was good and I did not leave in bad faith. I am actually still in touch with my former teammates and I support them,” the midfielder said.

Other players acquired by Gor Mahia include Ugandan duo of Erisa Ssekisambu and Shafik Batambuze, Nicholas Kipkurui, Erick Ombija, Geoffrey Ochieng, Pascal Ogweno and Erick Ogendo.