Ryan Giggs describes Manchester United's season in two words

164 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3 | Premier League By The Mirror:

Former Man United midfielder, now Wales manager Ryan Giggs [Courtesy]

Ryan Giggs has used two words to describe Manchester United's season so far but insists that the club must still back Jose Mourinho.

United dropped more points in a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

That result has left them closer to the bottom of the table than the top in terms of points, as they sit 14 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and 13 ahead of basement-dwellers Fulham.

Mourinho had suggested that his side could get into the top four by the end of December at his press conference prior to the game against Palace, only to be ridiculed after the result. Giggs says results need to change if Mourinho is to turn things around [Courtesy]

In an interview with Sky Sports News, the broadcaster report that Wales manager Giggs described United's season as "inconsistent and frustrating", but he then went on to add that he doesn't think Mourinho should leave at the moment.

"I don't see why changing the manager at this stage will change anything," he said.

"Everyone knows what a successful manager he's been over the years. I believe that bit of stability we've not had over the years - we need to stick with him.

"But results also need to change. I think we've got the manager, the players to do that."

Giggs added that one of the main sources of frustration for United fans is that they are seeing their two main rivals soar at the top of the table.

"Manchester City and Liverpool, the teams up there, they are consistent," he added. "When you're not the gap is obviously going to be big.

"When your nearest rivals are that far ahead of you it's hard to take. It's still 13 games into the season, time to claw it back.

"But the only way of doing that is going on a run of seven or eight games unbeaten - small steps to build that confidence back up."