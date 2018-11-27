Man Utd's Paul Pogba targeted in £200m players-plus-cash transfer mega-deal
Inter Milan want to hijack Juventus’ move for Paul Pogba with a £200million mega-deal.
New Inter director Beppe Marotta is prepared to offload two long-term targets of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho — £75m-rated defender Milan Skriniar and £48m winger Ivan Perisic.
Marotta has been pushed out of Juventus after seven consecutive Serie A titles and is desperate to take his revenge, according to reports in Italy.
Although Inter have not formally announced Marotta in his new role, it is only a matter of days before he is appointed.
And if Mourinho is willing to cash in on Pogba, that is when Marotta plans to jump on Juve’s bid to take him back to Turin by offering a cash-plus-players deal with bitter rivals Inter.
It’s no secret that United – and Mourinho – are desperate to sign Perisic, who could be available for a knockdown £31m.
Skriniar also looks like the answer to Mourinho’s prayers for an established, rock-solid centre-back to ease his defensive worries.
Inter are under FFP sanction until June 2019.
They can still agree deals, but not complete any signings until then.
Pogba was subbed in the 68th minute on Saturday as United were held 0-0 at home by Crystal Palace to fall further behind leaders Man City.
Meanwhile, United are ready to hand Juan Mata a new three-year deal.
