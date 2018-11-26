Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him

By Odero Charles: Monday, November 26th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3 | Football
Dembele could be sold to Arsenal or Liverpool

Transfer window reopens in January and Gunners fans remain hopeful of at least one new signing as media outlets in the UK and Spain have linked Arsenal with a move for Ousmane Dembele.

And according to GOAL., Dembele has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club in January.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is said to have made an initial inquiry about his availability.

The 21-year-old could be offered a way out of Barcelona as part of a deal to bring Neymar back the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Barca winger has fallen badly out of favour with Ernesto Valverde and the Barcelona hierarchy.

PSG's Neymar

Dembele has turned up late for training and even missed sessions altogether this season, to the chagrin of his employers who believe their £94m signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 could best now be utilised as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back to Catalonia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also reported to be interested in the French World Cup-winner.

