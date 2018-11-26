Latest update on Mourinho going back to Real Madrid after receiving request

77 Monday, November 26th 2018 at 17:42 GMT +3 | Monday, November 26th 2018 at 17:42 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Kaka and Jose Mourinho

The fans want it!

Real Madrid fans sent a message to Jose Mourinho during Saturday’s defeat to Eibar - calling for him to “come back soon”.

Sanitago Solari’s first game in charge as permanent coach ended in embarrassment with the visitors thumped 3-0.

Real’s new boss did lead his side to four straight victories while he was interim manager, but Saturday’s defeat shows how far Los Blancos still need to go.

With that in mind, some of the Real fans that travelled to the Eibar game brought with them a banner directed at Mourinho.

Alongside the Portuguese’s face, it read: “Come back soon.”

The pleas from Real fans come at a time when Mourinho is struggling at Old Trafford.

After Saturday's draw against Crystal Palace the Red Devils now sit in seventh, 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. Real Madrid fans want Jose Mourinho to "come back soon" (Image: @MysticalAlexis/Twitter)

During his three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey. Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez is also a fan of the Portuguese with recent reports suggesting the Real chief could make a move for Mourinho.