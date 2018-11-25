Germany tame toothless Simbas in World Cup qualifier
Kenyans leave France without a single win as they also lost to Canada and Hong Kong.
A 43-6 loss to Germany capped Kenya's underwhelming performance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup Repechage as the tournament concluded on Friday in Marseille,France.
In what was the second meeting between the sides in two years and the Germans got onto the score sheet through seven tries and four conversions as Kenya's Simbas managed two penalties.
Impala fly-half Samuel Oliech provided the Simbas with a perfect start, firing home a first minute penalty for a 3-0 lead.
A relentless Germany would take the lead through Sebastian Ferreira's converted try as Oliech struck his second penalty to reduce the deficit for the East Africans.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Kurt Haupt gave Germany a 12-6 lead at halftime with an unconverted try before they completed the rout in the second half courtesy of five tries and three conversions.
The loss ensured Simbas finished last in the four-team showpiece having soaked in 150 points in three matches.
Ian Snook's charges fell 65-19 to Canada in the opener before letting go a 12-7 halftime lead to lose 42-17 to Hong Kong in their second fixture.
"It has been a very good experience for the country,we have taken lessons and seen the level we need to aspire too and that is what we will be working towards for the next qualifiers," Kenya captain Wilson K'Opondo told World Rugby after the match against Germany.
The Kenya Harlequin lock wants the team to play high-profile friendlies so as to be at par with the best sides and boost their chances of qualifying for subsequent World Cups.
"We need to have such calibre of test matches so as to raise our level and the more we do this the better we get going forward," K'Opondo said.
"A big thanks to our fans, sponsors and World Rugby who have facilitated some of our programmes to get here. A big thanks to everyone," he said.
Meanwhile, Canada became the 20th and final team to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after beating Hong Kong 27-10 in the second match of the evening.
Canada, who have never failed to qualify for the World Cup, scored through tree tries, three conversions and two penalties.
The North Americans consequently got a slot in pool B of next year's global showpiece and they will face holders New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and African champions Namibia in the preliminaries.
LATEST STORIES
Multi-talented footballers who changed their positions
SportPesa bets on paying Gor, AFC players directly
Why Tusker can’t brew title just yet
Hockey: Sliders fail to see off JKUAT students
View the latest EPL table after Spurs end Chelsea's unbeaten run
Latest news about Pogba leaving Manchester United
- Gunners boss Unai Emery reveals the position Arsenal will finish in EPL tableFootball 15 hours ago
- Mourinho sends powerful message to Sanchez about selling him Football 7 hours ago
- Arsenal fans receive BAD NEWS on Welbeck’s injuryFootball 3 days ago
- SportPesa bets on paying Gor, AFC players directlyFootball 7 hours ago
- Barcelona send powerful message to Arsenal about signing DembeleFootball 4 days ago
- Juventus 'hold Paul Pogba talks' Football 4 days ago
- Harambee Stars’ AFCON race is not done until fat lady singsFootball 3 weeks ago