Latest news about Pogba leaving Manchester United

By Game Yetu: Saturday, November 24th 2018 at 22:29 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba in January

Inter Milan’s new incoming CEO Beppe Marotta is lining up a marquee signing to kick off his rein at the club.

And the former Juventus director is planning to battle his old club for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Tuttosport report that Marotta has a good relationship with the Frenchman and his agent Mino Raiola, and will attempt to persuade him on a switch to the San Siro.

Pogba moved back from Juventus to United in 2016 in a world-record £89 million ($117m) deal, having previously left the Red Devils on a free transfer as a youngster. 

