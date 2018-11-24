Prisons teams seeking to lock up GSU and Pipeline

Naftali Chumba (left) and Cornelius Lagat (right) of GSU blocks Kenya Prison Elphas's Makuto spike during the Nakuru county Volleyball championship at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on October 21,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Kenya Prisons men and women’s teams are on a mission to reclaim the Kenya Volleyball Federation League titles in the upcoming (December 1-3) national play-offs at the Kasarani Gymnasium.

While the warders will be seeking to bounce back next weekend after surrendering the title to rivals General Service Unit in Mombasa last year, their women’s counterpart will be aiming to end a four-year title drought.

The wardresses have been playing second fiddle to their arch-rivals Kenya Pipeline for the last four years, since winning the national play-offs in 2013.

But it will not be a walk in the park for both teams as the other play-offs’ clubs are also eyeing the sole African club championships’ ticket next year.

Prisons men will battle it out with GSU, Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Ports Authority, while the wardresses will clash with Pipeline, Bungoma County and Kenya Commercial Bank in the three-day round robin tournament.

And with stakes high, Prisons overall head coach David Lung’aho has sounded an early warning to their opponents.

“We have a plan, which is to ensure we win all the two trophies. We know it will not be easy, but we are determined to achieve our targets,” Lung’aho told the Standard Sports after putting the men’s team through their paces at Kasarani Gymnasium yesterday.

“I’ve spent most of my time with the men’s team because we want to end GSU’s dominance. I’m here to try out some new things and see how best we can reclaim the title. I’m sure, if we continue training the way we’ve been doing then we will be able to get back the title.”

The KVF Technical Director also exuded confidence in ending the long title drought in the women league.

“We don’t want it to be five years without a trophy, I think this year we are psyched up and I’m impressed with the way both our men and women teams are playing in training.

“We are sure of reclaiming the title. Going four years without a trophy is quite a long time. For your information, we have always had good players, but currently we are playing much better. I’m certain, we will win the cup,” Lung’aho said.

Asked what’s the motivation for his teams ahead of the tournament, the celebrated tactician said;

“As Prisons coaches, we are working together to ensure we get back the two trophies. So, we are not taking any chances. Most of players who were at the World Championship with the women’s national team, played so well. The motivation we’ve is so good, we’ve been in camp for the last two weeks and the working relationship is very encouraging.”