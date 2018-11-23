Radja Nainggolan reveals why he rejected Man Utd and Chelsea moves

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan [Courtesy]

Radja Nainggolan has revealed his reasons for rejecting Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Belgian midfielder joined Inter from Roma in a big-money deal in the summer after five seasons in the Italian capital.

He admits he had many offers to quit the club during that time, with at least two coming from the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wanted to take Nainggolan to Stamford Bridge in 2017 while there was also interest from United. Nainggolan received offers from clubs in the Premier League but rejected [Courtesy]

But the 30-year-old insists he is settled in Italy and had no plans to depart - despite the financial benefit of a move to England.

"I have had plenty of chances to leave. Chelsea offered me more money and they are a big club. There was Manchester too," he told ESPN FC.

"Of course you are flattered by the interest but there were many things that I was not interested in at all. There are lots of components, lots to evaluate.

"I am the kind of person who above all needs to live well and be at a club which plays to win, or where I am happy with my life. I am interested in waking up in the morning in a place where I feel good."

Nainggolan faced Liverpool in last season's Champions League semi-finals and admits his admiration for the Premier League.

But he suggested the English game is "not as tactical as it is in Italy", which was also behind his decision.

"If you were to ask me which league I'd like to play in, maybe I'd say England for the spectacle, but I've been here for so long now that I'm perfectly happy here and I don't need to change anything," he added.