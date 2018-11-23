GSU aim for back-to-back league titles

General Service Unit (GSU) head coach Gideon Tarus is looking forward to winning back-to-back Kenya Volleyball Federation national league title this season.

The paramilitary side qualified for next month’s (December 1-3) national play-offs at the Kasarani Gymnasium after finishing the regular season on top of the table with an unbeaten record (44 points).

GSU face stiff opposition from rivals Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and the unpredictable Kenya Defence Forces who are making a return to the play-offs after a two-year absence.

But basing on their good preparation, Tarus, who re-joined the team two weeks ago after a three-month military course at the GSU Training School, Embakasi, said the team is ready to lift their 14th league title.

Former Kenyan international Danson Tali was the stand-in coach, while Tarus was away.

“The preparations are going on quite well. I have been with the team for two weeks now, but I’ve already adapted to everything. All the players are in good shape, there are no injuries and we are ready for the play-offs,” Tarus told The Standard Sports.

“I respect all teams that have made it to the play-offs. All the three teams are a threat to our title defence, though KDF seem to be one of the teams to watch. But we are the champions, so we will handle each team differently.”

Asked if the return of the play-offs at Kasarani for the first time since 2013 will be advantageous for teams that will qualify for next year’s African Volleyball Club Championship, the veteran coach said: “I think hosting the play-offs at Kasarani after being away for five years will be an advantage to Nairobi-based teams (GSU, KDF and Prisons)."

“The three teams have all been training here before going for the play-offs in Mombasa. Maybe, because of change of weather, KPA might struggle.”

The former national team coach added that he is building a strong team with an aim of winning the elusive continental title.

GSU finished fifth in last year’s club tournament held in Cairo Egypt.

“My dream is to win the club championship with this team. I believe these players have what it takes to do so. As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the best GSU teams we have had in many years," said Tarus.

"We have very young and energetic players with great potential. So, you better watch this space."

Meanwhile Kenya Commercial Bank sponsored this year's event, slated for December 1-3 at the Kasarani indoor Arena to a tune of Sh1 million.

Winners will pocket Sh250,000 with the runner-up taking home Sh100,000.