EPL legend Fowler arrives in Kenya

By Standard Sports: Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

English Premier League legend Robbie Fowler has arrived in Nairobi for a three-day visit, courtesy of Barclays Kenya — a member of Absa Group Limited.

Fowler, who is best remembered for his time at Liverpool and as the six-highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League, will be in the country for several activities aimed at engaging EPL fans in Kenya.

“As an ex-player of the English Premier League, I am so excited to be visiting the country, I have never been here before, so I am really looking forward to that. I know the passion for the premier league is magnificent and I am looking forward to spending some quality time with all the fans,” Fowler said on his arrival.

During his stay, Fowler will host several customer engagement forums; interact with players and officials of the national football team; conduct a football clinic with young footballers under the Musa Otieno Foundation among other engagements. As part of his visit, Fowler will also share his football career experience and business ideas with university students under the Barclays ReadytoWork programme.

“Our association with the English Premier League is one of our most valuable assets and I assure you that it is one of the benefits we will carry on as we transition into Absa, in the next two years. If anything, you can expect to see more of these opportunities in the future as we continue to bring possibilities to life,” said Jeremy Awori, the Managing Director at Barclays Kenya yesterday.

