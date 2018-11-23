EPL legend Fowler arrives in Kenya
English Premier League legend Robbie Fowler has arrived in Nairobi for a three-day visit, courtesy of Barclays Kenya — a member of Absa Group Limited.
Fowler, who is best remembered for his time at Liverpool and as the six-highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League, will be in the country for several activities aimed at engaging EPL fans in Kenya.
“As an ex-player of the English Premier League, I am so excited to be visiting the country, I have never been here before, so I am really looking forward to that. I know the passion for the premier league is magnificent and I am looking forward to spending some quality time with all the fans,” Fowler said on his arrival.
During his stay, Fowler will host several customer engagement forums; interact with players and officials of the national football team; conduct a football clinic with young footballers under the Musa Otieno Foundation among other engagements. As part of his visit, Fowler will also share his football career experience and business ideas with university students under the Barclays ReadytoWork programme.
“Our association with the English Premier League is one of our most valuable assets and I assure you that it is one of the benefits we will carry on as we transition into Absa, in the next two years. If anything, you can expect to see more of these opportunities in the future as we continue to bring possibilities to life,” said Jeremy Awori, the Managing Director at Barclays Kenya yesterday.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Didier Drogba retires
- Two-day Hill Climb set for Naivasha tomorrowSports 12 hours ago
- Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough searchRugby 1 hour ago
- Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler arrives in KenyaFootball 4 hours ago
- Marcus Rashford 'ready to quit Man Utd for Real Madrid' Football 1 day ago
- Manchester United accidentally ‘announce’ transfer of goalkeeper [Photos]Football 1 day ago
- How Kenyans threw caution to the wind in OmanCricket 1 week ago
- Nemanja Vidic refuses to criticise Jose Mourinho after derby humiliationPremier League 1 week ago