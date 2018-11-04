Kenyan Mary Keitany wins fourth title at 2018 New York City Marathon
By Brian Ukaya:
207Sunday, November 4th 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3 | Athletics
Mary Keitany has won the 2018 New York City Marathon.
It is her fourth win at the race, finishing in 2:22:48.
Shalane Flanagan, the defending champion, was third in 2:26:21.
Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya came in second in 2:26:01.
More to follow…
