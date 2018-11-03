Rashford’s late winner seals Manchester United comeback at Bournemouth

Manchester United substitute Marcus Rashford scored in stoppage time as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 away and close the gap on the top four in an exciting Premier League clash on Saturday.

Callum Wilson had fired Bournemouth ahead in the 11th minute but they were on the back foot after in-form Anthony Martial netted his fifth goal in the last four games in the 35th and Rashford completed the comeback from close range late on.

Poor United defending had seen Bournemouth miss three gilt-edged chances before Wilson delighted the home fans with a simple tap-in following an inch-perfect low cross from the right by Junior Stanislas arter some excellent build-up play.

Martial levelled when he drilled in a powerful left-foot shot from 11 metres, after good work by Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez, scoring in four successive top-flight games for the first time in his career.

With United’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku left out of the matchday squad, Martial stepped up to torment his markers in the second half as United piled on the pressure after Ander Herrera and Rashford came on for Juan Mata and Brazil midfielder Fred.

The visitors missed a string of chances after the break but just when it seemed Bournemouth would hang on, Rashford popped up in the six-yard box to chest down Paul Pogba’s cross and tuck the ball past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

