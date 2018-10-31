Gor Mahia defender Shakava relishing Everton meeting

Wednesday, October 31st 2018 at 07:17 GMT +3 | By Clement Wekulo:

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava [Courtesy]

With their landmark match against Everton at Goodison Park fast approaching, Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava is savouring the prospect of going head-to-head with some of the big names in the English football scene.

In an interview with The Standard Sports, the towering centre back, who was part of the SportPesa All-Stars team that travelled to England in February last year, acknowledged that Everton is a superior side due to the world-class facilities they enjoy.

“Everton is a top side that plays good football. I recently watched their match against Crystal Palace and they played so well,” Shakava said.

“They are exposed to good training facilities and all the prerequisites of professional football; this gives them an advantage over us. I think the Everton players are better when compared with us since they play in one of the most competitive leagues in the world,” added Shakava.

Next week’s clash will be the second between the sides, with the first tie played in Dar es Salaam last year where Everton won 2-1.

Gor booked the ticket to Merseyside after beating Tanzania’s Simba Sports Club 2-0 in the final of this year’s SportPesa Super Cup at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“It is a great opportunity because we have been presented with another chance to face them (Everton). We felt so happy after beating Simba in the final and we are ready for the match,” the Kenya international said.

Shakava, a mainstay in the K’Ogalo backline, has been a key component for the Dylan Kerr side since joining from Kakamega Homeboys in 2014. Shakava relishes Everton battle [Courtesy]

The four-time Kenyan Premier League winner is aware that potential suitors could grace the encounter and has said he will not be under pressure to impress and seal a deal away from the 17-time SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions.

“I am aware there could be a number of scouts watching the match and hopefully one of us can get spotted and seal a deal. I’m, however, not under pressure to catch anyone’s eye,” Shakava said.

Shakava lauded sponsors SportPesa for their hand in the trip, crediting them for the growth of the SPL.

“I would like to thank our sponsors SportPesa because they have made it possible. Without them I don’t think we could have been granted such a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“Their impact on local football has been immense and with their sponsorship, our local league is also making strides,” Shakava added.

Gor Mahia leave for England on Friday.