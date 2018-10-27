Wanyama linked with a January exit
Victor Wanyama is among four first team players set to be sold in January as Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino prepares to rejuvenate the squad.
Wanyama has spent the last two years at the North London club after arriving from Southampton in a £11mdeal.
The 27 year old has seen his first team chances limited following a spate of injuries, and the Sun report that Tottenham are keen to ‘offload’ him, alongside Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.
With Rose, Alderweireld and Wanyama all valued at around £50m while Dembele can go for around £20m plus, the North Londoners are aiming to raise transfer funds of £170m.
Pochettino is aware he needs to inject some fresh new talent into his group if they are to make the next step to become a team who can deliver silverware.
Wanyama has plenty of clubs interested, in the recent past Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have been mentioned as some keen admirers.
