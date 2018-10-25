Roads to be closed during marathon include Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, Upper Hill and Forest Road

42KM marathon men Brimin Kipkorir Misoi cut tape to win the race clocking 02:12:39 during the Stanchart marathon 15th Edition in Nairobi on Sunday26/11/17[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Roads will be closed on Sunday for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The affected roads include sections of Mombasa road, Uhuru Highway, Upper Hill and Forest road while within the CBD, Kenyatta Avenue, Muindi Mbingu and sections of Haile Selasie and University Way will also be closed.

It’s a tough duel as foreign and local athletes battle for honours at the 16th Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on Sunday.

The race, which is dubbed “run for reason,” starts along Processional Way in Uhuru Park and finish at Uhuru Park and not along Haile Selassie Avenue opposite Railway Club as announced during the launch.

The event was moved to Railway Club last year from Nyayo National Stadium following renovations works at the stadium.

Over 18,000 participants have registered for the races among them Valary Ayaibei, fresh from winning Beijing Marathon last month and will be out to defend her half marathon (21km) title.

Another notable name is Julius Kipyego Keter, who finished second at Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon last year and Edinburgh Marathon champion Julius Kiplagat Korir, who will grace men’s marathon.

This year’s edition has attracted more than 20 elite athletes including Abraham Limo, the 2016 Verona Marathon second-place finisher and Hillary Maiyo.

Traffic to and out of the city will be diverted to alternative roads. The designated marathon route will remain closed for better part of the morning.

Nairobi Traffic department yesterday released an elaborate road closure diversions schedule that will see traffic to and out of the city diverted to alternative roads between 4am and 2pm.

“We do not expect a major disruption in the flow of traffic. We have carefully organized traffic diversions to ensure that Nairobi county residents have alternative routes to critical locations in the city including hospitals, churches and airports,” said Geoffrey Njogu, deputy Traffic Commandant for Nairobi.

Meanwhile Peter Gitau, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee said they can realize the Sh60 million for the Seeing is Believing initiative.

“This year, we have noticed heightened interest from the elite and fun runners. So far, we have registered close to 18,000 participants and we are optimistic of reaching our target. We have a good mix of elite and budding athletes plus an unprecedented entry of past winners all eyeing the Kes 8million prize purse,” said Gitau.