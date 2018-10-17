Jose Mourinho charged by FA for allegedly swearing at a TV camera

Wednesday, October 17th 2018 at 12:09 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Abong'o:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho [Courtesy]

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the FA for allegedly using obscene language following his team’s comeback win over Newcastle.

According to sources and reports, ‘the special one’s job would have been over if Newcastle had maintained their 2-0 lead to the end at Old Trafford.

After the win, Mourinho looked directly into the camera following him and uttered something, which lip-reading experts believe was swearing. Mourinho allegedly swore at one of the TV cameras after the game [Courtesy]

English news outlet Mirror claim Mourinho said “fodas filhos de puta", which means “f*** off sons of b*****s" as he walked down the tunnel.

"José Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on 6 October 2018. It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6 pm on 19 October 2018 to respond to the charge,” read a statement from the FA as seen on Mirror.

Could he miss the Chelsea clash?

Could he miss the clash at Chelsea? [Courtesy]

Mourinho will be hoping to get his team back to convincing winning ways on Saturday, October 20 as they travel to London to face in-form Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.