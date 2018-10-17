Jose Mourinho charged by FA for allegedly swearing at a TV camera
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the FA for allegedly using obscene language following his team’s comeback win over Newcastle.
According to sources and reports, ‘the special one’s job would have been over if Newcastle had maintained their 2-0 lead to the end at Old Trafford.
After the win, Mourinho looked directly into the camera following him and uttered something, which lip-reading experts believe was swearing.
English news outlet Mirror claim Mourinho said “fodas filhos de puta", which means “f*** off sons of b*****s" as he walked down the tunnel.
"José Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on 6 October 2018. It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6 pm on 19 October 2018 to respond to the charge,” read a statement from the FA as seen on Mirror.
Could he miss the Chelsea clash?
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Mourinho will be hoping to get his team back to convincing winning ways on Saturday, October 20 as they travel to London to face in-form Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.
LATEST STORIES
‘Why I’m plotting Barcelona return…it’s all because of Mbappe' – Neymar
Is Gor Mahia ready for new season? Coach Dylan Kerr doesn’t think so
High school student dies after on-pitch collision with teammate
Mourinho sends powerful message to Herrera and Mata about their future at Old Trafford
- Find out why Barcelona are set to distance themselves from Ronaldinho and RivaldoFootball 2 hours ago
- Germany on the brink of UEFA Nations League relegation Football 6 hours ago
- Why Harambee Stars have not received Sh50 million despite 3-0 win over Ethiopia Football 2 days ago
- Mourinho charged by FA Football 20 hours ago
- Njoroge served with warm Tea Fields titleGolf 1 day ago
- Kenya 3-0 Ethiopia: Pictures of DP Ruto celebrating wildly go viral Football 2 days ago
- Why Kerr is a worried man: New season kicks off on December 8Football 13 hours ago