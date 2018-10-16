R.I.P: High school student dies after on-pitch collision with teammate
By Odero Charles:
77Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3 | Football
Kalungu Secondary School in Kibwezi, Makueni County on Tuesday was in mourning after a Form Three student died following an on-pitch collision with a teammate.
Before meeting his death, the teen was rushing for the ball to score before colliding into an opponent in a match.
Thereafter the officials stopped the match.
He was rushed to Kibwezi Amref Hospital after receiving first aid. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.
Doctors at the Hospital are yet to release an official report on the cause of his death.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
His body will be transported to Kibwezi Funeral Home.
Related Topics: Kalungu Secondary School Amref Hospital
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
High school student dies after on-pitch collision with teammate
Football 53 minutes ago
Mourinho charged by FA
Football 1 hour ago
Could endometriosis be the cause of my infertility?
Golf 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Angel Di Maria set for shock Premier League return
Premier League 4 hours ago
Njoroge served with warm Tea Fields title
Golf 19 hours ago
Champagne on ice: Why AFCON qualification is Harambee Stars’ to lose
Football 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Hockey: Munialo nets twice as Wazalendo bag maximum pointsHockey 1 day ago
- High school student dies after on-pitch collision with teammateFootball 53 minutes ago
- Golf: Gakima floors 78 golfers to win at Railways ClubGolf 1 day ago
- Lukaku delivers BAD NEWS to Man Utd fans about leaving, reveals destination Premier League 1 day ago
- Shocking death statistics of World Cup 2022 stadium workers revealedFootball 11 hours ago
- FA condemns fans' "unacceptable behaviour" before England v SpainFootball 1 day ago
- Spain 2-3 England: Sterling leads Three Lions to stunning success in SevilleFootball 11 hours ago