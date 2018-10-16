R.I.P: High school student dies after on-pitch collision with teammate

77 Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3 | Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 18:30 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Kalungu Secondary School in Kibwezi, Makueni County on Tuesday was in mourning after a Form Three student died following an on-pitch collision with a teammate.

Before meeting his death, the teen was rushing for the ball to score before colliding into an opponent in a match.

Thereafter the officials stopped the match.

He was rushed to Kibwezi Amref Hospital after receiving first aid. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.

Doctors at the Hospital are yet to release an official report on the cause of his death.

His body will be transported to Kibwezi Funeral Home.