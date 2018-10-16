Burial date for Dennis Lewa, Thika United man who died in grisly Kericho bus accident revealed

Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 09:07 GMT +3 | By Robert Abong'o:

Dennis Lewa (inset) was among the 56 people who died in the Kericho bus crash [Courtesy]

The burial date for fallen Thika United midfielder Dennis Lewa has been revealed.

Lewa was among the 56 people who perished in the grisly bus crash at Fort Ternan area, Kericho County.

According to information received by Game Yetu, Lewa will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 20 at his father’s Kaloleni home, Kilifi County. Lewa in action for Thika is a past match [Courtesy]

Lewa was on his was way to Kakamega Town to sign for SportPesa Premier outfit Kakamega Homeboyz before the bus lost control and rolled down a slope, claiming his life.

Local news outlets have revealed contributions towards Lewa’s burial can be sent to his cousin through this number: 0721123892. He was on his way to sign for Kakamega Homeboyz [Courtesy]

A friendly match is also reportedly being organized to help raise funds for his burial.

Here is a statement from Thika United:

“Denis Lewa Mwangala joined Thika United FC in January 2017 from National Super League side Coast Stima.

The ambitious midfielder impressed the then Thika United Head coach James Nandwa, in a pre-season trials exercise and was recruited into the team.

Lewa continued to play for Thika United FC even through to the later stages of 2018 season, where he expressed through a letter, his desire to leave the club and try his luck elsewhere.

On the 27th of September 2018, Denis Lewa through a termination of his contract as per his request, was released from the club.

On 10th October 2018 we started receiving enquiries of his whereabouts following rumours of Lewa’s tragic road accident.

Today 11th October 2018, Evans Mwangala who is Lewa’s brother confirmed to Thika United FC that indeed Denis Lewa passed on in the ill-fated bus that crashed in Fort Ternan.

We as Thika United FC family wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Denis Lewa, for the tragic loss of their loved one; and may God’s peace and love comfort you now and always.”

–End of statement.