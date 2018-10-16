What Kenya needs to end a 14-year absence at Africa’s biggest tourney

Tuesday, October 16th 2018 | By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Eric Johanna Omondi (C) of Kenya celebrates with teammates Dennis Odhiambo (L) and Aboad Omar after scoring against Ethiopia during their AFCON 2019 qualifier match at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on October 2018

National football team Harambee Stars can dream of playing at next year’s biggest tournament on the continent in Cameroon, if Sunday’s 2019 AFCON Group F qualifier 3-0 win over Ethiopia’s ‘Walya Antelopes’ at Kasarani Stadium is anything to go by.

This generation of players proved their worth with a fantastic collective performance in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd when it mattered most.

With now four points clear at the top of the group, Sebastian Migne’s men can start booking their flight to Cameroon pending Fifa’s verdict on Sierra Leone’s indefinite suspension.

But whatever the decision from the Zurich-based body, AFCON qualification is Kenya’s to lose.

Based on the permutation, Harambee Stars have a realistic chance of ending Kenya’s 14-year absence at the Afcon finals, either by finishing as group leaders or first runners up.

If Sierra Leone ban is lifted, Stars will at least need a point in the remaining two matches against Sierra Leone in Nairobi next month and away to Ghana in March 2019.

But if the status quo remains, then the team would have qualified for the continental showpiece with a game to spare for the first time since 2004, when they played in Tunisia.

So, if Ghana wins both remaining matches against Ethiopia and Kenya, they will top the group with Stars second.

And if Walya Antelopes beat the Black Stars and the latter overcome Kenya, it means the two East African nations will go through with seven points each: the group winner will be decided on goals difference.

According to a source close to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Sierra Leone’s fate will be known this week.

“Caf decision on Sierra Leone’s situation will be made in the next two days,” the source told Standard Sports.

And it is because of this situation, that the Deputy President William Ruto delayed his promise to reward the team with Sh50 million if they qualify for AFCON.

“Caf have told me that Sierra Leone might be reinstated, if that happens then we’ll need a point from them here at home in November to qualify, but if the ban is not lifted then we’ll meet the Deputy President next month,” said Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa when Ruto went into the team’s dressing room after Sunday’s victory.

“That’s why we have requested him not to honour the pledge, for now, because we still don’t know if Sierra Leone are in or out.”

It is during this moment that the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko honoured his pledge of Sh3 million to the team.